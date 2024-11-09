Court issues contempt notice to Chandigarh Club member, Google

A local court has issued a contempt notice to Chandigarh Club member Kawaljit Singh Walia and Google India over circulating defamatory articles about the club online despite restraining orders by the court. On October 25, some Chandigarh club members, including Walia, had given a representation to the UT adviser, levelling corruption allegations against the present governing body, and demanding a thorough investigation and fair elections (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On November 5, the court of judicial magistrate first class Ajay had restrained Walia, a resident of Sector 36-B, from issuing defamatory, false, unverified unauthenticated statements on social media against club president Sandeep Sahni and member Sunil Khanna, who is contesting the November 16 club elections, till further orders.

However, the petitioners informed the court that its restraining order had been defied. The petition attached a YouTube link in which Walia is seen making defamatory statements against the petitioners. Acting on this, the court issued a notice to Walia for November 13.

On October 25, some club members, including Walia, had given a representation to the UT adviser, levelling corruption allegations against the present governing body, and demanding a thorough investigation and fair elections. The letter alleged widespread corruption, mismanagement and tax evasion within the club under president Sandeep Sahni and his associates.

Refuting the allegations, Sahni had moved court, seeking its intervention to restrain the members from making any defamatory statements regarding the club and upcoming elections, leading to a restraining order against club members Kanwaljit Singh Walia and Navneet Modi, and also Google India.