: A local court in Hisar will hear the bail pleas of six former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) functionaries on July 11, in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities and malpractices committed by the HPSC in the recruitment process of 2001 HCS and Allied Services (executive branch) Examination during the regime of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). 2001 HCS selections: Hisar court to hear bail pleas of 6 ex-HPSC functionaries on July 11

Six former HPSC functionaries- Satbir Badesra, OP Bishnoi, Chhatar Singh, Yudhvir Arya, Dr Hooda and Dungar Ram- had applied for the anticipatory bail in the court of sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Mittal and the next hearing on their bail pleas will take place on July 11.

A total of 29 people, including six former HPSC functionaries, eight serving and one retired HCS officer, a former IAS officer, four allied services officers and nine paper checkers have been arraigned in a chargesheet presented by the anti-corruption bureau in Mittal’s court.

The ACB headed by director general, Shatrujeet Kapur, is probing allegations of selections having been made on political and extraneous considerations.

The eight serving HCS officers arraigned as accused by the ACB are Veena Hooda, Surender Singh-1, Jagdeep Dhanda, Dr Sarita Malik, Kamlesh Bhadoo, Kuldhir Singh, Vatsal Vashisht and Jag Niwas, according to ACB officials.

A retired HCS officer Ranjit Kaur has also been named. Four allied services officers Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Poonam Nara and Dilbagh Singh have been named in the chargesheet.

Nine paper checkers or examiners – Prof Joseph Cherian Kappan, Dr Maheshwari Prasad, Professor V Chandra Mouli, Dr RK Boss, Prof Pushpinder Kumar, Jagdish Singh, Darvesh Gopal, SK Verma and Professor Prem Sagar Chatruvedi have also been named in the chargesheet.

The Hisar sessions judge has issued a notice to all the accused persons for August 10 and directed DSP, ACB, Sharif Singh to provide hard copies of the challan to the accused within 20 days.

President Droupadi Murmu had on June 7 accorded sanction to prosecute the former HPSC functionaries in a court of law for offences punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly misusing their official position in conduct of examinations organised by the HPSC during the INLD rule in Haryana with former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala at the helm.

