Covid cases in J&K drop to 143, 150 test positive in HP

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported a single Covid-related death besides witnessing 143 fresh infections, lowest since March 23.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 416 with active positive cases dropping to 2,435.

The UT had witnessed the highest-ever active cases (52,848) on May 13.

On Monday, the UT had witnessed 155 cases and no death.

Since June 25, the UT has recorded below-10 daily fatalities with one death each on June 9 and 11 and two deaths each on July 3, 4, 6 and 10.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,12,198, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.87%.

Since the pandemic started, J&K has logged 3,18,991 cases and 4,358 deaths.

Officials said that 53,410 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,138 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 832 deaths.

After the most devastating month of May, the month of June reported 25,197 cases and 416 deaths related to the disease.

Four die of virus in Himachal

Meanwhile, Himachal on Tuesday recorded 150 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,869 while death toll mounted to 3,480 after four more patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Chamba, 30 in Mandi, 24 in Kangra, 23 in Shimla, nine in Solan, eight in Kullu, seven in Bilaspur, five each in Hamirpur and Una, two in Kinnaur and one in Sirmaur.

One death each was reported in Chamba, Mandi, Kangra and Una.

The recoveries reached 1,99,170 after 150 people recuperated. Active cases have come down to 1,203.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,100 cases followed by Mandi (27,455), Shimla (25,409), Solan (22,349), Sirmaur (15,354), Hamirpur (14,458), Una (13,374), Bilaspur (12,788), Chamba (11,576), Kullu (8,988), Kinnaur (3,280) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,738).