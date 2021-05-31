Covid claims 18 more lives, 412 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The second wave of Covid-19 continued to recede with just 412 people testing positive in the tricity on Sunday, down from the previous day’s tally of 467 and the peak of 2,612 recorded on May 10.

However, 18 more people lost their lives to the virus, up from Saturday’s death toll of 14, but considerably lower than the peak of 38 logged on May 5.

Both Mohali and Chandigarh reported 182 fresh cases, while 48 people were found infected in Panchkula. In Mohali, it was after 75 days that the daily count went down below 200.

In terms of deaths, Mohali recorded seven, followed by six in Panchkula and five in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, positivity rate dropped to 3.5% in Panchkula and stood at 4% and 5.5% in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively.

Positivity rate is the true indicator of the growth or decline in the spread of an infection, as it is the proportion of people testing positive among all those sampled. During the peak of the second wave, it had remained around 20-25%.

With more people being discharged than those testing positive, the tricity’s active case load has plunged to 6,155 from the peak of 24,201 on May 12, and recovery rate has gone above 94% across the three jurisdictions. In fact, Chandigarh reported 509 recoveries and the number stood at 450 in Mohali on Sunday.

Those dead in Chandigarh included two women, aged 42 and 52. The remaining three were senior citizens, aged between 61 and 65. In Panchkula, besides three women, aged 45, 55 and 64, three seniors in the age group of 79-85 succumbed to the virus. According to experts, the number of fatalities will take some time to decline.