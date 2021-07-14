Covid vaccination in Haryana hits 1-crore mark

Haryana hit the vaccination milestone against coronavirus on Tuesday when the cumulative tally of population given either first or both the shots breezed past the 1-crore mark.

As per the 2011 census, the population of Haryana is 2.54 crore. Ever since the vaccination drive started, it has kept a steady pace in state.

According to state health minister Anil Vij, 26 lakh people above 60 years of age, and 26.60 lakh in the 45-60 age bracket have been inoculated so far.

He said 38.27 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have also been administered the vaccine, besides healthcare and frontline workers.

“Haryana successfully administering Covid-19 vaccine to over 1 crore people is a result of hard work of the entire health department. This is a big achievement and our vaccination drive will continue at the same pace until we inoculate the entire population,” Vij said.

According to the health bulletin, 1,28,264 people were administered the vaccine on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative vaccination tally to 1,00,56,163.

The total number of healthcare workers administered the vaccine till now is 4.14 lakh (2.46 lakh first dose and 1.67 lakh second dose). Around 3.79 lakh doses have been administered to the frontline workers till now (first dose to 2.43 lakh people and second dose to 1.36 lakh).

Vij assured that Haryana is fully prepared to deal with the possibility of a third wave.

Gurugram district leads in vaccination drive where 15.87 lakh people have been vaccinated followed by Faridabad (9.91 lakh), Ambala (6.96 lakh) and Karnal (5.45 lakh). Nuh district is at the bottom where just 1.25 lakh people have received the shot so far.

36 FRESH CASES REPORTED ON TUESDAY

On Tuesday, Haryana recorded 36 fresh Covid cases and seven fatalities. While no new case was recorded in eight districts, one death each was reported in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Jhajjar.

In the past 24 hours, 29,298 samples were tested for Covid. The recovery rate of Haryana is 98.64%, while total active patients in state till Tuesday were 8,872.