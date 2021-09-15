Covid vaccine: Ambala achieves 100% target

Nine months after the vaccination process against the coronavirus disease began in Ambala, the health department has successfully achieved 100% target of inoculating the population above 18 years of age on Tuesday.

Moreover, half of the beneficiaries are now fully vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxine. The figures are in line with the centralised CoWin portal.

As per the data provided till 5pm, 7,90,102 (100.01%) beneficiaries have received their first dose and 3,88,054 (49.12%) are fully vaccinated. The eligible population in the district is 7,90,088.

Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “People are already familiar that other than the vaccine, there is no other option to win against the pandemic. I would urge those who are yet to receive their second dose and have covered the prescribed gap to take it without delay. Department is also alerting them through calls.”

A three-day mega vaccination camp is underway in the district and more than 38,000 doses have been administered in two days at over 200 sites. To cover more population, department staffers were seen making announcements at chowks and other busy public sites on Monday.

However, there has been a marginal disparity in terms of percentage figures of the CoWin portal and those collected by the health department. Ambala, the home constituency of health minister Anil Vij, has rarely faced a shortage of vaccine for a day.

DC Vikram said, “I will get it checked.” Meanwhile, an official, who didn’t wish to be named, said that to rectify the error, the department has started doing online portal entries on the spot, instead of registering entries first that are later entered on the portal.

Also, due to its geographical location, residents of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and various districts of Haryana usually get their vaccine dose here.