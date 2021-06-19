Covid-19: Punjab’s recovery rate rises to 95.8%

Punjab on Friday recorded 626 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its tally to 5,91,168, while 35 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,771, according to a medical bulletin.

As many as 1,229 more patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of cured people to 5,66,568, it added.

With this, the recovery rate has risen to 95.8%. It had plunged to 80% during the peak of second wave in the second week of May.

On Friday, Jalandhar reported 70 fresh cases, followed by 67 in Ludhiana and 63 in Bathinda, the bulletin said. The latest fatalities were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, it said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab dropped to 8,829 from 9,479 on Thursday. There are 170 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 460 critical patients and 2,062 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. So far, 1,03,01,323 samples have been collected for testing in the state, and positivity rate stands at 1.12%