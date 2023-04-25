Srinagar smart city project violates master plan,says Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday expressed concern over the implementation of the ongoing smart city project in J&K’s capital Srinagar alleging that the project was being implemented in violation of the city’s official master plan. A Kashmiri feeds pigeons in Srinagar. (PTI File Photo)

Tarigami, in a statement, said with the announcement of the smart city project, the residents of Srinagar expected a better life with better public services and governance. “But unfortunately, the scenario continues to be grim as the statutory policy documents such as master plan, mobility plan and other policy documents have been completely ignored while implementing the smart city projects,” he said.

The CPI(M) demanded that the smart city project must be implemented in sync with the master plan 2035, which stands approved by the government.

A host of works were being undertaken under the smart city project from early this year. “These should contribute significantly to the overall development of cityscape rather than destroying the existing character and function of it,” he said.

The statement said public transport, electricity, water supply, and other public utility services here continue to remain a distant dream.

The leader said the ongoing haphazard works, which are in contravention to the master plan, have increased the vulnerability of city dwellers. “The excavation process and shrinking of roads has reduced the space for vehicular traffic while the entire city has been defaced, which resulted in the bulk of construction and demolition waste with huge environmental impacts,” he said.