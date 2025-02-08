Crackdown on travel agents in Punjab, Haryana after deportees’ complaints

The police in Punjab and Haryana have registered cases against some travel agents on charges of duping the illegal Indian immigrants who were deported by the US two days ago. The Punjab Police have booked a travel agent from Amritsar district, who reportedly sent one of the US deportees illegally, who was among the 104 illegal migrants from India deported by the US authorities on Wednesday. (HT File)

Many of those deported have alleged that they were duped by travel agents who took them to the US through ‘dunki’ routes -- illegal and risky pathways used by migrants to enter the country.

The travel agent, who was booked under sections 318(4) of the BNS and Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, was identified as Satnam Singh Manan, a resident of Kotli Khehra village falling under Bhindi Saidan Police Station of Amritsar rural.

The complainant, Daler Singh, a resident of Salempura village near Rajasansi in Amritsar district, was among the 104 illegal Indian immigrants who were deported by the US.

“In 2023, my relative Gursewak Singh introduced me to Satnam Singh, a travel agent, and a deal was struck at ₹ 60 lakh to send me to the US. I deposited ₹5 lakh into Satnam Singh’s account and gave him my passport. He arranged a Nigerian visa, but I had to return as I could not get a further visa,” Daler stated in his complaint to the police.

He said, “On August 15 last year, he sent me to Dubai, where I stayed for about six-seven days. After that I was sent to Brazil. On August 26, my wife, Charanjit Kaur, and brother-in-law, Gursewak Singh gave ₹15 lakh in cash to Satnam Singh. After a few days, my wife transferred another ₹6 lakh into Singh’s account. On January 1, my wife and brother-in-law paid ₹34 lakh to him to ensure I crossed the US border from Mexico.”

“However, as per deal, he was to send me to the US legally, but I was taken through the ‘dunki’ route, enduring hardships like passing through treacherous pathways in the jungles of Panama before being arrested by US authorities on January 15,” he added.

The police said the accused was absconding and their teams are searching for him. However, his shop at Rajasani was sealed by the cops.

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the government is working to initiate action against other such agents as well. He said that a case was registered against a travel agent in connection with the recent deportation from the US.

“Following instructions from chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a case was registered against travel agent Satnam Singh. Action has also been initiated against other agents,” said Dhaliwal, urging the public to file complaints against any travel agent, who has taken money and cheated them, at the NRIs affairs department office. “This will enable the authorities to take concrete action against these agents,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnal police booked four travel agents on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, acting on the complaints from the deportees or their family members.

As per the police, there are seven people from the district among those deported, including two minors. The details of the FIR or the complaint were not divulged by the police.

DSP, City, Rajiv Kumar said that one case each was registered at Madhuban, Assandh and Ram Nagar Police Stations of the district.

He said that complaints were received from three men and cases were registered against four agents under sections of BNS and Immigration Act.

“As the matter is under investigation, the names are not being disclosed as based on the facts, they will be arrested soon,” he added.

A case was registered on the complaint of Shubham, a resident of Kalaram village, whose brother Akash was among the deportees.

He lodged a complaint on Thursday against a Jalandhar resident, saying that he had promised to send Aakash to the US after charging ₹42.5 lakh, but he was duped.

Another case was registered against a travel agent in Karnal district on the complaint of a deportee, who alleged that the agent had promised to send him to the US through a legal way and charged him ₹40 lakh. He, however, was sent to the US through a ‘dunki’ route.

Cases have also been registered based on complaints filed by Mohit and Sumit Singh or their families.