Cremation only after Punjab registers case, say protesters

Patiala: Farmer leaders participating in the “Delhi Chalo” agitation under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Friday said the cremation of Shubh Karan Singh, who died amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers, will not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible it. Farmers tying a black cloth on their turbans to mark Black Day protest against the Union government and Haryana government during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Shambhu Border in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

The development came hours after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for Shubh Karan’s sister.

Subh Karan Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, died on Wednesday at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers.

The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which had been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march and clashed with police.

Addressing a press conference at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the post-mortem of the 21-year-old farm protester will not be conducted till the Punjab Police register an FIR against Haryana Police. Punjab chief minister had asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for Shubh Karan’s death. But now the officials are saying that it was not possible, he said.

“We have told the (Shubh Karan) family that it may take two days or 10 days. For us money is not important. We are demanding that an FIR be lodged and then cremation will take place,” he said and accused Punjab government officials of “pressuring” Shubh Karan’s family into agreeing to the cremation.

Toeing the line, Charanjit Singh, father of Shubh Karan, said: “Till Punjab Police register a case against Haryana Police officials, we won’t allow the administration to conduct the post-mortem. Money doesn’t matter to us, justice does.”

Punjab CM Mann on Friday announced compensation and a job for Shubh Karan’s sister.

“The family of Shubh Karan Singh, who got martyred during the farmer’s movement at Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits,” he said in a post on ‘X’ in Punjabi.

Farmers leaders were also demanding “martyr” status for Shubh Karan Singh.

Mann on Wednesday said he was saddened by the death of the young farmer and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it. “After post-mortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action,” he had said.