Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cricket: Moga beats Ludhiana by five wickets
chandigarh news

Cricket: Moga beats Ludhiana by five wickets

Batting first, the Ludhiana cricket team collapsed for 72 runs in just 24.2 overs. Moga’s Dipin Chitkara shined with the ball as he took seven wickets while giving away just 21 runs. (HT file)
Batting first, the Ludhiana cricket team collapsed for 72 runs in just 24.2 overs. Moga’s Dipin Chitkara shined with the ball as he took seven wickets while giving away just 21 runs. (HT file)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Moga registered a five-wicket victory over Ludhiana in the opening match of the Punjab state Under-25 inter-district senior one-day tournament in Moga on Sunday.

Batting first, the Ludhiana team collapsed for 72 runs in just 24.2 overs. Harshit Thakkar was the top scorer with 23 runs in 21 balls, hitting three boundaries and a six. Dipin Chitkara shined with the ball as he took seven wickets while giving away just 21 runs. Gurmehar took two wickets and conceded 18 runs

Moga lost some early wickets, before Gurjot Singh and Dipin Chitkara steadied the ship, scoring 31 and 23 runs, respectively. Moga achieved the target in 17.3 overs after losing five wickets. Siddhant Om Tiwari of Ludhiana took four wickets while conceding 32 runs.

Gurjot started slow, but ended up hitting three sixes and a boundary in his innings while Dipin scored quick runs facing 18 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six.

Moga’s Dipin was declared the man of the match.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out