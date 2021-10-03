Cricket: Moga beats Ludhiana by five wickets

Moga registered a five-wicket victory over Ludhiana in the opening match of the Punjab state Under-25 inter-district senior one-day tournament in Moga on Sunday.

Batting first, the Ludhiana team collapsed for 72 runs in just 24.2 overs. Harshit Thakkar was the top scorer with 23 runs in 21 balls, hitting three boundaries and a six. Dipin Chitkara shined with the ball as he took seven wickets while giving away just 21 runs. Gurmehar took two wickets and conceded 18 runs

Moga lost some early wickets, before Gurjot Singh and Dipin Chitkara steadied the ship, scoring 31 and 23 runs, respectively. Moga achieved the target in 17.3 overs after losing five wickets. Siddhant Om Tiwari of Ludhiana took four wickets while conceding 32 runs.

Gurjot started slow, but ended up hitting three sixes and a boundary in his innings while Dipin scored quick runs facing 18 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six.

Moga’s Dipin was declared the man of the match.

.