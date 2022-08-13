Cross-border smuggling: Two Bambiha gang members arrested in Zirakpur
The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more members of the Davinder Bambiha gang members as part of its ongoing drive against drug trafficking.
The duo was arrested from Dhakoli, Zirakpur, following the disclosure of Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Bhullar, a dreaded criminal associated with the Bambiha gang, who was arrested from the Dhakoli-Panchkula border in Mohali on August 8.
Identified as Pritpal Singh and Rakesh Kumar, the two accused have been involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs, said police. A stolen motorcycle, some drug money and gold were also recovered from them.
The duo, along with Harpreet, was produced before a Dera Bassi court on Friday and sent to five-day police remand.
According to AGTF, they have arrested a total of seven gangsters associated with the Bambiha gang over the past five days.
Among them, Harpreet is a history-sheeter, who was wanted in two murder cases including that of Jalandhar-based financier Gurmeet Singh, alias Tinku, and Inderjit Singh, alias Tinda, a member of the rival Jaipal group. Two more cases are registered against him in Ferozepur and Chandigarh.
Two others arrested with Harpreet – Rajwinder Singh and Parambir Singh, alias Bobby – were also wanted in multiple Arms Act and NDPS Act cases.
Following the trio’s arrest, AGTF had recovered 1.05 kg heroin, ₹78.27 lakh drug money, four pistols, 125 live cartridges, a huge cache of gold jewellery, three cars, three motorcycles and 15 smartphones.
