Cross-border terror module busted in Kupwara, 5 held

Police on Saturday said they have busted a cross-border module at Karnah in Kupwara district and arrested five persons. Police seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the accused. The SSP said the consignments dispatched from across the border were delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the handlers (iStock)

Police said the five arrested persons were terror associates working on the behest of two Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)-based handlers who hail from Karnah and had crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

Kupwara senior superintendent of police (SSP) Yogul Manhas said in a statement that acting on credible information which was corroborated by sister agencies, Kupwara police and army’s nine Para field regiment busted a module involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition sent by POK-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist handlers Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor of Gabra in Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal of Dhanni in Karnahm, currently operating from across the border.

“The security forces arrested Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Rear Sudhpora in Karnah and seized an AK series rifle, one magazine, 20 rounds and two pistols,” he said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past, the two handlers were in touch with Zahoor, who hails from a village which is in proximity of the LoC.

The SSP said the consignments dispatched from across the border were delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the handlers.

“Based on the further leads, four more terror associates, Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Illahi, all residents of Gabra were arrested and arms and ammunition were seized.”

He said that five AK series rifles, five magazines and 16 AK rounds were confiscated from the possession of arrested persons.

“The case is being investigated expeditiously to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material and contraband,” the official added.