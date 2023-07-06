CRPF official rescues Amarnath Yatra pilgrim

Inspector general of CRPF Ajay Yadav on Thursday rescued an Amarnath Yatra woman pilgrim. The IG was accompanying the CRPF DG to review security arrangements in Baltal. Inspector general of CRPF Ajay Yadav on Thursday rescues an Amarnath Yatra woman pilgrim. (HT photo)

So far, 84, 768 pilgrims have completed the yatra since the beginning of the 62-day yatra on July 1.

“Accompanying @sthaosen DG, CRPF, while reviewing security arrangements along Baltal axis, Sh. Ajay Kr. Yadav, IG rescued a lady in respiratory distress and helped her with his personal oxygen cylinder. The lady gained breath and continued her journey,” tweeted the Srinagar sector CRPF.

On Thursday, 17,202 pilgrims paid obeisance at Amarnath cave taking the cumulative total of pilgrims to 84,768.

“Among the pilgrims, who visited the holy cave, were 12,408 men, 4,095 women, 490 children, 192 sadhus and 17 sadvis. The influx of pilgrims continue to surge with each passing day making it one of the most successful yatra in the country,” said a J&K government spokesman.

He said the entire yatra is being monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT which has been put in use for Amarnath Yatra since 2022. ICCC, HMT, is being integrated with RFID to monitor yatra remotely on real time basis. “All departments monitor and send communication to their staff in field from here to cater to the requirements of pilgrims. ICCC helps in effective management of operations in exceptional scenarios such as disaster mitigation using information and communication technologies,” the spokesman said adding that ICCC has been Integrated with RFID which is a pure data science and helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams and management besides ensures coordination among all stakeholders on a real time basis.

“The data analysis and simulation models are effective in disaster mitigation and preemptive actions,” he said.