CRPF trooper ends life in J&K’s Kulgam
, SrinagarPress Trust of India
Nov 10, 2023 02:41 PM IST
The CRPF trooper had been on duty near the Jawahar Tunnel in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. He died on the spot, they said.
A CRPF jawan ended his life with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
The motive behind the trooper taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was on duty near the Jawahar Tunnel in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. He died on the spot, they said.
The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, officials said.
