CSSRI celebrates Foundation Day

The Karnal-based ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Wednesday celebrated its 57th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and participation from esteemed dignitaries, scientists, and farmers. Additional secretary (DARE) Alka Nangia Arora and financial advisor (ICAR) chaired the event that was also attended by ICAR-National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NIAP) director Pratap Singh Birthal, CSSRI director RK Yadav, Maharana Pratap Horticultural, Karnal vice-chancellor S.K. Malhotra, former institute directors Gurbachan Singh, DK Sharma and PC Sharma and others. (HT Photo)

Additional secretary (DARE) Alka Nangia Arora and financial advisor (ICAR) chaired the event that was also attended by ICAR-National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NIAP) director Pratap Singh Birthal, CSSRI director RK Yadav, Maharana Pratap Horticultural, Karnal vice-chancellor S.K. Malhotra, former institute directors Gurbachan Singh, DK Sharma and PC Sharma and others.

Arora underscored the significance of soil health cards and timely soil analysis for farmers and emphasised the need for effective natural resource management, questioning what we are leaving for future generations.

She highlighted the role of horticultural crops (fruits and vegetables) in ensuring nutritional security and also encouraged the dissemination of scientific knowledge through success stories, documentaries, and newspaper articles to enhance technology outreach and farmers knowledge.

Similarly, Birthal discussed the impact of technological interventions and government policies in transforming India into a food surplus nation and highlighted the crucial role of ICAR-CSSRI technologies in reclamation of salt-affected soils and stressed the need to align these technologies with emerging environmental challenges particularly climate change.

Yadav elaborated on the institute’s mission, vision, and mandate, highlighting its significant contributions, including reclaiming 2.22 million hectares of sodic land and boosting food grain production.