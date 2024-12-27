Cut off by road since July, winter add to woes of Malana residents

Facing difficulties without road connectivity since the July-August flash floods, the harsh winter is adding to the woes of already struggling Malana village residents. Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst on July 31, 2024, had damaged the road linking the Malana village to the rest of Kullu. (File)

Residents of Malana village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh have been cut off by road since the cloudburst in July. It also affected the Malana power project and the crucial road linking the village to the rest of Kullu.

Although the villagers have remained without road connectivity for months now, their problems have compounded as the winter sets in. In the absence of road connectivity, a ropeway was installed in November, but that is only to transport food supplies and goods.

Ramji Thakur, Malana panchayat deputy sarpanch, meanwhile, said, “We do not know when the road connectivity will be restored. The residents are facing problems. Patients have to walk for many kilometres to get treatment. Without road connectivity, the village residents have been facing challenges. The goods are being sold at higher prices in the local shops here. Since the disaster, our vehicles have remained stuck near Malana Gate.”

“However, the installation of the ropeway has helped the village with food supplies,” Thakur added.

Kullu sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Shukla said, “The ropeway was completed for the supply of goods. The civil supply (ration) has been sent and other essential goods.”

District administration officials said the main road, which was destroyed by the cloudbursts on July 31, may take another year to restore.

The disaster left the road leading to the village damaged and locals constructed a makeshift wooden bridge. With the collective efforts of the locals, a helipad was constructed in the village for the delivery of essential supplies, but two attempts to land a chopper failed over clearance issues. Earlier, the administration had engaged the labourers to supply the essentials to the village. Notably, the electricity in the village was restored after 42 days in September.