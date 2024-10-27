Cyclone Dana responsible for above normal temp in Chandigarh; expect colder days ahead: IMD

While Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha on Friday, the wind system of the country has been affected, and even in Chandigarh the cyclone has caused above normal temperatures as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Its effect, however, is likely to reduce from this week, and officials are saying to expect a drop in temperature towards the end of the week. While the Air Quality Index had started falling last week, the changed wind system kept the air quality from turning poor again as per Paul. AQI had remained below 200 ever since the cyclone made landfall. (Getty image)

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “While the cyclone was too far to bring us any rain, it had changed the dominant wind system for the region. While colder northerly winds usually blow this season, it was replaced by warmer winds from the Bay of Bengal.”

While the wind speed didn’t exceed 25 kmph from this, it kept the temperature from falling in the city, keeping both maximum and minimum temperature as much as four degrees above normal in the previous week. “This will continue in the start of the coming week as well, but we can expect temperature to start falling towards the end,” he added.

Winds keep pollution at bay

While the Air Quality Index (AQI) had started falling last week, the changed wind system kept the air quality from turning poor again as per Paul. AQI had remained below 200 ever since the cyclone made landfall.

Paul said, “The winds help in scattering the pollutants and keep AQI under control. The winds have also kept the temperature from falling which has prevented temperature inversion from further increasing the AQI.”

However, the effect of the cyclone has now started to weaken. AQI started rising on Sunday and the average AQI went up to 215 at 6 pm at the Sector 25 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS). This is the first time that the AQI has gone into the poor bracket (201-300) since Thursday.

At ‘poor’, the air can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. With Diwali on Thursday, it is expected to get even worse this week.

Hotter temperature leading to spurt in dengue cases

While talking about the above average temperature, Paul added that the warmer temperature has also provided mosquitoes with a longer window to breed and can lead to an upshot in dengue cases. “We are going through the data regarding dengue cases and will send an advisory to the UT administration regarding this as well,” he added.

Around 1,900 total dengue cases have been reported so far in the tricity with over 1,000 cases from Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the temperature is already starting to fall in the city now. The maximum temperature fell from 33.6°C on Saturday to 31.4°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature rose from 17.9°C on Saturday to 18.9°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.

Temp is last five days

October 23:

Max: 32.9°C, 3 degrees above normal Min: 17.8°C, 3.1 degrees above normal.

October 24:

Max: 32.2°C, 2.3 degrees above normal Min: 18.4°C, 3.7 degrees above normal.

October 25:

Max: 33.9°C, 4 degrees above normal Min: 17°C, 2.3 degrees above normal.

October 26:

Max: 33.6°C, 3.7 degrees above normal Min: 17.9°C, 3.2 degrees above normal.

October 27:

Max: 31.4°C, 1.5 degrees above normal Min: 18.9°C, 4.2 degrees above normal.