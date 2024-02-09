 DA case: CBI files chargesheet against ex-IAS officer Tayal, his kin - Hindustan Times
DA case: CBI files chargesheet against ex-IAS officer Tayal, his kin

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Feb 09, 2024 07:30 AM IST

CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former IAS officer ML Tayal, his wife and his son in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered in 2017. The CBI filed the chargesheet against Tayal along with his wife Savita Tayal and son Kartik Tayal before the court of CBI special judge Rajeev Goyal in Panchkula on Thursday. The case is now listed for April 22.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former IAS officer ML Tayal, his wife and his son in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered in 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former IAS officer ML Tayal, his wife and his son in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered in 2017. (PTI File Photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former IAS officer ML Tayal, his wife and his son in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered in 2017. (PTI File Photo)

The CBI filed the chargesheet against Tayal along with his wife Savita Tayal and son Kartik Tayal before the court of CBI special judge Rajeev Goyal in Panchkula on Thursday. The case is now listed for April 22.

Murari Lal Tayal, a 1976-batch retired IAS officer, was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He retired in October 2009. Later, Tayal was appointed as member in the Competition Commission of India on November 30, 2009, for five years till December 31, 2014.

As per CBI, Savita Tayal retired as principal in 2012 from a government college in Panchkula and she was appointed as member of the Haryana Public Service Commission from where she retired in June 2016. As per the CBI, Kartik Tayal, a law graduate, worked as a broker in the sale and purchase of land in Gurugram.

The CBI registered a case under Section 13 (2), read with 13(1) (e), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2017 in Chandigarh while investigating the Manesar land scam. According to the FIR, Tayal was in possession of disproportionate assets worth 10 crore.

The CBI’s FIR said that searches were carried out at different places, including the residential premises of ML Tayal. The CBI had said that “Tayal while working in the capacity of a public servant has acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members by corrupt and illegal means and by misusing his official position during the period of January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2014”.

Tayal has also been named as one of the accused in the Manesar land scam.

