{DA case} Mohali court declares sacked AIG Hundal PO

Mohali court declared dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal as proclaimed offender (PO) in the alleged disproportionate assets case registered against him by the state vigilance bureau. Mohali court declared dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal as proclaimed offender (PO) in the alleged disproportionate assets case registered against him by the state vigilance bureau. (HT File)

VB official spokesperson said that the court of judge Anish Goyal declared Hundal a PO on July 20.

“The agency has been making all efforts to arrest the accused while an investigation against him is underway. The court had issued arrest warrants against the accused but he couldn’t be arrested,” the VB spokesperson added.

The Supreme Court has already rejected the interim bail plea of Hundal.

The VB had registered a disproportionate assets case on April 20 following the government’s recommendation. Government action came after the findings of the three reports submitted by a special investigation team (SIT) in the court that alleged that Hundal had amassed huge properties while he was posted in Tarn Taran from 2013 as SSP.

Hundal was dismissed from service by the Punjab government for allegedly colluding with drug smugglers and framing innocent people in false cases and running an extortion racket along with another police official, Inderjit Singh, during this posting. In 2023, the Punjab government told the high court that transactions of ₹13 crore have been reported in the dismissed AIG and his wife’s account in the past seven years.

Punjab said that the transactions were reported between 2016 and 2022 in addition to his salary of around ₹74.21 lakh and he needs to explain the transactions. In 2017, Hundal was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug smuggling case. Apart from the VB case, he has two other criminal cases registered against him.

In 2024, the special task force (STF) of Punjab Police also initiated proceedings to attach properties belonging to the dismissed cop and his family. The STF has identified nine properties— including a palatial house registered in the name of Raj Jit’s wife in Mohali. The properties will be attached under Section 64 (F) of the NDPS Act. The registered value of these properties has been pegged at over ₹4 crore, officials aware of the matter said.