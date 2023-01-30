DA case: Punjab vigilance questions ex-Faridkot MLA, seek records of properties

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday questioned former Congress MLA from Faridkot, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon aka Kiki Dhillon, for more than an hour in connection with an ongoing inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets.

As per information, a complaint was filed against Dhillon in which it was alleged that he had “amassed properties” beyond the known sources of income when he was Faridkot MLA during the Congress regime in the state.

Dhillon appeared in the office of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Vigilance) in Faridkot along with his lawyer on Monday morning.

The vigilance team questioned him regarding his properties and income sources for more than an hour. The VB team also handed over a list of properties to the ex-MLA and asked him to present a record regarding them within a week, along with the other information sought by the officials.

DSP-VB, Jaswinder Singh said, Dhillon was summoned for questioning in an inquiry into a complaint alleging disproportionate assets belonging to him. “He was questioned regarding it. Details of some properties have come forward during the investigation, so we have asked him to present documents related to these properties belonging to him and his family members. Information regarding some benami properties has also been sought. He has been asked to provide it within a week,” he added.

As per sources, Dhillon had purchased around 70 acres of land in the Faridkot district, in the past five years. “Some properties are directly owned by his family but some properties were allegedly purchased through NRIs,” sources added.

Dhillon said that the allegations are false and politically motivated. “The ruling party is trying to malign my image. I have everything on paper, and I will come clean,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said that Dhillon was the kingpin of major scams that happened in Punjab during the Congress regime. “VB must push for his custodial interrogation as mere questioning will not provide any breakthrough. He was involved in large-scale corruption and operated illegal mining in various parts of the district and also allegedly embezzled MGNREGA funds,” he added.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon said, “Dhillon is saying VB is biased towards him, it is not true. He was summoned after it was found that his assets rapidly increased during the Congress regime,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON