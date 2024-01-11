DA probe: VB team visits ex-minister Kangar’s house in Bathinda

BATHINDA: A technical team of the vigilance bureau (VB) from Mohali visited Kangar village in Bathinda on Wednesday to take details of a house being constructed by the former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, Kangar is facing a VB probe for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his source of income. Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

Officials privy to the development said the visiting team could not complete work as the ex-minister’s family did not cooperate. “The technical team was tasked to take details of various gadgets and materials being used for the construction of the house. Kangar is facing allegations of allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Today’s exercise by the VB was part of ascertaining the income and expenditure by the former MLA,” said an official from the anti-corruption probe police agency.

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the saffron party’s state general secretary. But he jumped back to the Congress fold in October last year.

Kangar was revenue minister in the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

He was dropped from the cabinet in September 2021 when Charanjit Singh Channi became the CM.