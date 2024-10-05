Menu Explore
Dacoity bid foiled, four gangsters arrested with weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 05, 2024 03:34 PM IST

The accused, including kingpin Jaspreet Singh, were planning to rob a financer in the Rama Mandi area of Bathinda district. 

In a joint operation, Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Bathinda police foiled a dacoity bid on Saturday with the arrest of Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, the kingpin of the Jassa Burj Gang and his three accomplices.

The four gangsters in police custody after they were arrested following a tip-off on Ring Road in Bathinda on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The four gangsters in police custody after they were arrested following a tip-off on Ring Road in Bathinda on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Four .32-bore pistols and 11 cartridges were recovered from them.

Jassa’s arrested accomplices were identified as Karanveer Singh, alias Karni, of Gulabgarh village, Resham Singh of Chatha village and Hardeep Singh of Sekhu village. All three were involved in crimes, including illegal arms supply, snatching and kidnapping.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, teams from AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Pramod Ban and Bathinda police intercepted and apprehended the accused from Ring Road in Bathinda. “They recovered weapons along with ammunition. The police teams were led by DSP AGTF Jaspal Singh, DSP City -2 Sarabjeet Singh and in-charge CIA-2 Bathinda inspector Karandeep Singh,” he said.

The accused were planning to rob a financer in the Rama Mandi area of Bathinda district.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that Jassa and his accomplices were involved in the violence at DAV College, Bathinda, last month. Jassa faces at least 11 cases of heinous crime, she added.

A case was registered under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station in Bathinda cantonment.

