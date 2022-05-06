Dadumajra landfill: HC directs Chandigarh MC chief to submit action-taken report
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a detailed action plan, along with a day-to-day action-taken report, from the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on the burgeoning garbage at the Dadumajra landfill.
The action-taken report, as per lawyers who were present during the hearing, is to be presented in court by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on May 17, the next date of hearing.
The order was passed by the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli during the hearing of two public interest litigations (PIL), one pending since 2016. Detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.
While the 2016 PIL, filed by one Deepti, had sought removal of the garbage dump from the site, the second PIL, filed by Sector-27 resident Amit Sharma in 2021, demanded a probe into MC’s failure in following waste management and processing rules.
Sharma’s PIL also questioned why environmental laws were flouted and what is the outcome of the crores of taxpayers’ money spent on study tours for waste management.
Through a fresh application, Sharma had requested the court that the answers to these questions be sought from MC, which will allow the court to see the blatant violations.
Even as the plea was filed in July 2021, MC had yet to respond to the issues raised by him, he had told the court. On Thursday as well, MC sought more time to file its response to the PIL.
The plea by Sharma has highlighted gross violation of fundamental rights of over 50,000 citizens living in the vicinity of the Dadumajra garbage dump.
There is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in these areas, it said, adding that Dadumajra/Dhanas had 107% more cases of pneumonia in 2020 as compared to all other colonies in Chandigarh, as per studies.
The wretched quality of air and life in the area is further aggravated by the frequent toxic fires in the mountain of garbage that is only getting higher by the day, the PIL said, adding that MC was able to process a mere 13.36% of the waste dumped here in 2020 and only 16.09% from January to May in 2021.
Stating that the problem of unprocessed garbage was threatening to swamp the Dadumajra area, the PIL also alleged that MC had miserably failed in containing fire incidents.
On the other hand, appearing in the second petition, Ranjan Lakhanpal had submitted that the garbage pile had gone up to 40 feet. Even as there were schools, dispensaries and parks in the landfill’s vicinity, MC had only done paper work. There appeared to be no change on the ground, even as the PIL was pending since 2016, he had told the court.
As Lakhanpal and Sharma countered every claim of MC with facts and figures available in the public domain, the court was miffed at MC’s handling of the issue. The court was also concerned about the foul smell impacting the surrounding areas and causing diseases, especially ahead of the rainy season, lawyers said.
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose. Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
Mohali: BJP protests outside DC’s office over power outages
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held a protest outside the district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, over prolonged power cuts in the district and state. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP district president Sushil Rana, state general secretary Subhash Sharma and state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht. The BJP leaders warned that if the Punjab government doesn't improve the power situation soon, they will intensify the protest.
