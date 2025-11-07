Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Dalai Lama launches Dharamshala tourism website

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 06:32 am IST

The new website (VisitDharamshala.com) is a comprehensive digital gateway to the heart of Dharamshala — a destination where spirituality meets serenity

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on Thursday launched the official tourism website of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Dharamshala.

The Dalai Lama (HT File)
The new website (VisitDharamshala.com) is a comprehensive digital gateway to the heart of Dharamshala — a destination where spirituality meets serenity. Designed to promote Dharamshala’s diverse culture, rich heritage, adventure experiences, local cuisine, vibrant festivals, evolving fashion scene, and wide range of accommodations, the portal aims to position Dharamshala as a premier global tourist destination.

The association said that through an engaging and user-friendly interface, the website showcases the region’s picturesque landscapes, iconic monasteries, sacred sites, and hidden gems, while offering up-to-date information on weather, travel options, and nearby attractions.

Speaking about the initiative, Ashwani Bamba, president of the association, said, “The website is a tribute to the beauty, spirit, and diversity of our region. It will serve as an authentic digital window for visitors to explore, experience, and connect with Dharamshala — truly, the heart of Himachal.”

The website aims to strengthen Dharamshala’s position on the global tourism map by uniting local businesses, travellers, and stakeholders through a common digital platform.

