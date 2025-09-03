Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, returned to his residence at Chunglakhang Monastery in McLeodganj on Tuesday today after spending nearly one and a half months in Leh-Ladakh. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, returned to his residence at Chunglakhang Monastery in McLeodganj on Tuesday today after spending nearly one and a half months in Leh-Ladakh. (File Photo)

The Dalai Lama’s return to Dharamshala coincides with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Tibetan democracy. His return was initially scheduled for Monday, but due to inclement weather conditions, his flight was rescheduled and he has reached back safely.

The Dalai Lama, after taking a rest for a few days, is scheduled to participate in two special long-life prayer meetings at McLeodganj on September 10 and 20. During these events, he will personally deliver discourses.

It may be mentioned that before returning to McLeodganj, the Dalai Lama had reached Delhi from Leh on Thursday, where he underwent a routine medical check-up. This precautionary measure was taken considering his recent stay in a high-altitude area.

During his stay in Ladakh, the Dalai Lama travelled to Zanskar, where he inaugurated the KarGön Mega Summer Symposium and laid the foundation stone of the Zanskar Mönlam Chörten. He also gave teachings to over 21,000 devotees. In Leh, he laid the foundation of the new Jokhang Temple, blessed the Dharma Centre at Choglamsar, and addressed around 50,000 followers on August 16-17 at Shiwatsel. Long-life prayers were also offered in his honor during the event.

During his visit to Leh, he met with Czech President Petr Pavel, who extended greetings on his 90th birthday.

Tibetan Democracy Day celebrated

As part of the celebration of Tibetan Democracy Day—the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile organised a photo exhibition showcasing the Dalai Lama’s major contributions to the development of Tibetan democracy. The exhibition was held in the courtyard of Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang, opening on Tuesday and remaining on display for three days.