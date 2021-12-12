Dance of gender equality on the beats of Bhangra

I sat there completely mesmerised by what was unfolding in front of my eyes. But for the mask that I was wearing, my jaw would have almost dropped to the ground. The Bhangra performance on stage was simply out of this world. I had never imagined that my dream of cultural hermaphroditism would become a reality in my lifetime. Yet here I was seeing it unfold in front of my eyes, with utmost joy.

Not only had the performers, a mixed team of boys and girls, set the stage afire with their scintillating performance, but they had also imparted a powerful message of gender equality. The occasion was the concluding day of the two-day celebration of the 51st Foundation Day of the Church of North India (CNI) in Amritsar, and the venue, the premises of St Paul’s Church.

Almost two decades ago, a presentation of this sort would have been frowned upon by people, who deemed Bhangra an exclusive male domain.

I very well remember the time when I had expressed a desire to join the Bhangra team of my co-ed college as a dancer, only to be told that girls in Punjab could only perform Giddha. My love for the dance still made me stick to the all-male Bhangra team of my college as a supporter. I contributed to their success by sponsoring their refreshments and suggesting novel dance moves that helped them win a global-level Bhangra competition that year. Yet it could never satiate my wish of showing the world the mettle I was made of as a Bhangra dancer.

But I am extremely happy to acknowledge that two decades down the line, things have changed for the better and girls with an aptitude for Bhangra are getting chances to display their dancing abilities as is evident from the welcome development I had the chance of witnessing. Here the girls looked confident and the boys in their team unfazed, while their parents, mentors and the audience cheered them with gusto as they danced to the accompaniment of the pulsating Bhangra beats. The all-girl Bhangra teams that had performed earlier were equally captivating.

“Dance is an expression of joy, which transcends every cultural, social and gender bias. I see no reason why women and girls cannot perform Bhangra, the lively dance of our vibrant Punjab, alongside men. Our Diocese is committed to the cause of doing its bit to promote gender parity in all walks of life in the state,” announced Dr PK Samantaroy, the bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, CNI, as he invited men, women and children to join the performers in the dance.

Attired in traditional finery, these predominantly rustic youngsters had showed their urban audience that one primarily needs a positive outlook and resolute will to overcome social and gender-based prejudices. shaheen.parshad@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor