DA probe: Vigilance issues lookout notice against former Punjab CM Channi

ByVishal Rambani, Patiala
Mar 11, 2023 01:50 AM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau has issued a lookout circular against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is being probed for allegedly amassing wealth more than his known sources of income.

Vigilance bureau has issued a lookout circular against former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is being probed for allegedly amassing wealth more than his known sources of income (HT photo)
Confirming the development, a vigilance spokesperson said: “The lookout circular has been issued against former CM Channi so that he can’t flee from the country. He will be summoned shortly to join the probe”.

On March 7, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said in the assembly that Channi was under scanner in the DA case.

Not only Channi, his family members, brothers, are some other aides are also on the radar, it is learnt The VB ḥas been conducting a preliminary investigation from the past six months. “It is alleged that Channi gave undue favours to some contractors and aides. A large number of transfers/policy decision taken done during his tenure as CM are also under lens,” said the VB spokesperson.

The LOC was issued on March 7 when the vigilance came to know that Channi was flying abroad, said a person familiar with the development.

On his part, Channi said: “ I’m ready for any probe. I have publicly announced that I am not going abroad as CM Bhagwant Mann has announced that an inquiry has been opened against me. I have voluntarily cancelled my ticket. The AAP government has deliberately issued Lookout notice to defame me.”

Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate with 10 crore, which he allegedly got “in lieu of mining contracts and helping officials to get plum postings.” Channi had termed the ED act as vendetta by the central agencies against opposition leaders.

Brahm Mohindra, Chahal summoned again

Former minister and Congress leader Brahm Mohindra, and BIS Chahal, ex-adviser to Capt Amarinder Singh, failed to appear before the VB on Friday, following which the duo has been summoned again. Brahm, who is admitted to a hospital, had sent a medical certificate, expressing his inability to appear before the VB. He has been asked to appear next week. Chahal has been told to appear on March 17. The bureau has also issued lookout notice against both Mohindra and Chahal.

The bail application of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur has been rejected by the additional district and sessions judge, Patiala. The VB has nominated Jalalpur as accused in the embezzlement of rural development funds in his constituency (Ghanaur), during the Congress regime. He is untraceable and the vigilance has issued an LOC against him too.

    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

