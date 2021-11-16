Data literacy essential for evidence-based decision-making

Data and digitisation have changed governance and even the business landscape across the globe. Technological innovations and new data methods have encouraged innovative governance practices. These are challenging the traditional rules of business and the markets substantially. Digital firms have risen to higher scales, without mass and with economies of scale and scope. There is a new wave of competition, occasionally regulated but largely unforeseen, which among other things, also has a direct impact on public sector institutions.

Data means information about people, things, and systems. It is a critical input and a driver for equitable growth. It is collected differently through various sources and is affected by values, power structures, policies, and programmes of governments. Social media, call data records, geographic information system (GIS), and e-governance platforms are some of the new modes of data collection. However, governments still follow traditional methods of survey and enumeration.

The data is broadly distinguished as public intent and the private intent data. Three pathways to collect data are: First or top pathway: Individuals and civil society; second or middle pathway: Government and its organisation/agencies; and third or bottom pathway: Private firms/organisations. The data collected through each of these pathways complement and supplement each other. However, each type of data has its limitations. These include lack of representativeness, granularity, accuracy, and biases such as spatial, gender, and in the Indian context, class, and caste biases.

Data literacy must for digital governance

For a better understanding of the new normal of digital governance and economy, data literacy is considered essential even among senior leadership in the governments and public sector institutions. It implies a greater knowledge and understanding of data acquisition, processing, analysis, visualisation, validation, and reporting that create an enabling institutional and leadership environment that places a high premium on the use of data and evidence in decision-making. It enables decision-makers to champion innovations for speedier quality growth, prepare the institutions for new statutory and non-statutory business and tax regulation, and compete in global markets. The promotion of data literacy would, however, require additional human, technological, and financial resources.

Data governance, which has changed over time, includes data infrastructure policy, the legal and regulatory framework, the related economic and other policies, and institutions. These diverse elements are effectively the building blocks of a social contract that seeks to deliver the potential value of data equitably while safeguarding against harmful outcomes. It also involves laws and regulation that protect personal data and promote the open transfer of non-personal data. Data literacy is an essential aspect of data governance, and therefore its requirement would also need to be met.

Challenges in harnessing social, economic value of data

The governments and the public sector institutions face challenges in harnessing the social and economic value of data. They suffer data illiteracy even among some of their senior leadership. It was experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The data collection and management systems were often not fully equipped and updated according to the changing demands.

The problem is, however, more intense in low and medium-income countries. The senior management and leadership of these institutions in these countries do not meet the requirements of data-driven and evidence-based decision-making. The National Statistical Organisations of these countries face substantial difficulties in data collection, access, validation, analysis, and usage due to capacity constraints.

Public sector institutions mainly use public intent data. But, with the advent of new technologies and innovations, the private intent data landscape has also changed. It is big, always-on, and can be zoomed in at any time. It is also real-time, collected actively or passively, without many unknown biases, and considered a crucial input for new product design and development, cost reduction, effective intermediation, and innovations.

The value of private intent data for the economy and society will be much higher if combined and repurposed along with the public intent data. It, however, does not happen too often. Again, the inadequacy or lack of data literacy among the senior leadership and management of the public sector institutions and the governments is observed as a handicap.

Free flow of data for better businesses

The promotion of data literacy, particularly among the senior leadership of public sector institutions, has not received the attention it requires. It is considered a low priority in low and medium-income countries. with inadequate funding for research, training, and data infrastructure. Appropriate policies and structures need to be evolved for research, training with full appreciation of the requisite financial resources. These should be done to achieve a greater understanding of new techniques and technologies of data collection, validation, and analysis. The complementarity between private intent and public intent data should also be encouraged. The values and systems that envisage the free flow of data with due safeguards for privacy should be promoted for better and competitive businesses with a greater understanding of the larger political objectives.

Governments should evolve a long-term holistic plan to overcome financial, technological, and knowledge constraints in promoting data literacy and resultantly better decision-making. Such a plan should, if so required, leverage international assistance for technical assistance and training to cultivate open data practices and to build skills in the creation and dissemination of public use census, survey, and administrative datasets that are subject to international best practices in deidentification. Collaboration with private technology firms should also be explored for better results at a low cost. It has become almost essential to promote, and secure future growth with innovations. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer, a retired IAS officer, is former chief principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister. Views expressed are personal