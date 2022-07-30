Day 4 of protest at PAU: Students ‘sell tea’, Ludhiana West MLA assures early solution
Continuing their indefinite 24x7 agitation against the state government over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, members of the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) sold tea by establishing a stall near gate number 1 of the university on Saturday, the fourth day of protest.
MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi met students on Saturday and assured to soon arrange a meeting between them and the state authorities.
Students handed over a memorandum to Gogi who then asked them to form a five-member panel so that a meeting could be arranged with the officials of the state department to resolve the issue. Students said the agitation would until the government fills the vacancies.
Students said 510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments. They added that they had also submitted a memorandum with minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his visit to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.
They added that a number of memorandums have been submitted with the previous and current governments, but their demand has been ignored. “Due to this, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and have been forced to protest,” they said.
In the last two days, students had also polished shoes and sold vegetables to mark protest against the state government.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
