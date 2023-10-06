letterschd@hindustantimes.com Day after encounter, Lt Gen Ghai reviews security situation in South Kashmir (ANI)

: A day after killing of two militants during an operation in Kulgam, Army’s 15 Corps commander Lt General Rajiv Ghai visited South Kashmir to review the security situation on Thursday.

Two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Kujjar in Kulgam on Wednesday.

The slain militants were identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam. Both the militants were active in the area and recently SIU had issued proclamation notice against Lone in May this year as the police had blamed him along with four other militants in killing a government school teacher in Kulgam.

Army spokesperson said that Chinar Corps Commander visited South Kashmir and interacted with Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir.

“He complimented troops for meticulous planning and successful conduct of operation in Kujjar, Kulgam on Wednesday in which two terrorists were eliminated and war-like stores recovered,” the spokesman said.

