Day after joining BJP, Kajal holds show of strength in HP’s Kangra
Seeing the crowd that has gathered here, one can easily predict the result of the upcoming assembly elections and with whom people of Himachal are, said Kajal
A day after joining the BJP, Kangra MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Pawan Kajal held a show of strength at his home turf as his supporters accorded him a grand welcome.
Kajal had joined the BJP on Wednesday along with Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana in New Delhi.
His supporters had gathered at Gaggal airport to welcome their leader, a two-term legislator.
On the behalf of the BJP, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria and a large number of saffron party workers were also present.
Talking to the media, Kajal said he had changed the party after his supporters suggested so.
“Today, the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
“It is because of the leadership of PM Modi that India’s respect has been restored in the world. Himachal Pradesh is a small state, but Jagat Prakash Nadda is the national president of the BJP from here. When the change is happening, why don’t we change?” he said.
Seeing the crowd that has gathered here, one can easily predict the result of the upcoming assembly elections and with whom people of Himachal are, said Kajal.
He said some people were calling him a turncoat, but the immense support he has got reflects that the decision to join the BJP was not wrong.
Kajal, who belongs to dominant OBC community, is a two-term legislator from Kangra.
Joining the BJP is a homecoming for Kajal, who won the first assembly election as an Independent in 2012.
He extended support to the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh and remained Congress’ associate member. He formally joined the Congress in 2017 and was re-elected to the state assembly.
He was appointed the state Congress working president in April this year.
However, Kajal was miffed after the state leadership reportedly started ignoring him after his appointment.
-
Woman, daughter killed in landslide in HP’s Chamba
A woman and Sonu Devi, 34's daughter were killed and two others got injured after getting hit by shooting stones between Dhanchho and Hadsar en route Manimahesh lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Sonu Devi, 34, and her daughter Avantika, 10, hailing from Lapiana village of Harchakian tehsil in Kangra district. Chamba deputy superintendent of police (HQ) Abhimanyou Verma said the incident took place near Dunali.
-
Pune ZP to assess 77 special schools
The Pune Zilla Parishad will assess 77 special schools in rural areas three times each academic year, said officials. “These schools in and around Pune will be assessed for infrastructure and teaching quality. Such assessment will be conducted three times a year starting from August this year. The second assessment will be conducted in December and January and the third assessment will be conducted in February and March,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO).
-
Fare hike decision on hold, still auto drivers in Pune insist on extra charge
On July 25 this year, the Regional Transport Authority decided to hike autorickshaw fares by ₹2, but the fare hike was suspended until the next meeting. However, auto-rickshaw drivers in the city continue to fleece passengers by charging exorbitant fare from them citing old reports about the proposed hike from August 1 or not plying by meter and overcharging.
-
Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June 30; 2 deaths
Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 fresh cases of the Covid-19 – the highest since June 30. The Maharashtra capital also registered two deaths. The city had reported 1,265 cases on June 30. The death toll reached 1,48,186. A day ago, the state had recorded 1,800 new cases and six deaths. There are 11,690 active patients in the state. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.02 per cent.
-
Ex-MLA Rajan Tiwary, wanted by UP police, arrested from Raxaul
A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested Thursday at Raxual in Bihar's East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said. The former MLA from Govindganj constituency in West Champaran district, Rajan Tiwary, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head announced by UP Police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics