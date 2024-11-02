DC: Drive against farm fires to continue till harvesting ends in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal said that directions have been issued to the teams for leaving no stone unturned for the next 15 days in the field and preventing fires. Joint teams of civil and police have been working in the field even on holidays and educating the farmers about harmful effects of the farm fires. The teams have also been ensuring that the farmers are able to access farm machinery which will help them manage paddy stubble. Civil-police teams carry out awareness drive to educate farmers in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

The civil and police teams composed of officials from PPCB, agriculture, revenue, BDPOs, DSPs, SHOs are conducting marches in the villages daily to deter violators.

On the direction of deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, the teams are coordinating with sarpanches, youth clubs, village committees and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning. As many as 211 nodal officers and 90 cluster officers along with police counterparts are closely monitoring their respective areas to prevent incidents.

Jorwal said that 8,978 machines, including balers, rakes, super seeders, smart seeders, surface seeders, zero drills, RMB ploughs, mulchers, straw choppers, super SMS, crop reapers, rotary slashers and tractors have been provided to farmers through custom hiring centers, societies and groups.

The DC also appealed to the farmers of the district to act responsibly and not indulge in burning paddy stubble in the larger interest of the people. He mentioned that it is the need of the hour to make the people, especially farmers, aware of the effects of the paddy stubble burning, which poses a danger to human health and environment.