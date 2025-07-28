DC rebukes staff for banning dupattas

Rohtak deputy commissioner Dharmender Singh reprimanded exam officials at Saini Boys Senior Secondary School on Sunday for barring female candidates from wearing dupattas during the common eligibility test (CET). The school staff had reportedly instructed women to leave their dupattas outside the exam centre, prompting objections from several candidates. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairperson Himmat Singh during inspection at a CET centre in Rohtak on Sunday. (Sourced)

Upon learning of the incident, the DC visited the centre and expressed his displeasure at the incident and police personnel for enforcing such an order. He clarified that while security protocols disallow items like bracelets and bangles, dupattas cannot be prohibited as they are an essential part of women’s attire.

Meanwhile, in Jind, emotions ran high when a hearing-impaired candidate, Ajay Kumar, learned he had become a father moments after stepping out of the exam hall. His wife, Monika Devi, who had accompanied him to the centre, went into labour during the exam. She was promptly taken to the civil hospital by staff on duty and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

In another incident in Bhiwani, a pregnant woman had to leave the exam mid-way due to abdominal pain. Exam staff rushed her to the civil hospital for medical attention.