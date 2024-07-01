DC Sawhney gets open garbage dump cleared

Taking swift action after a video showing garbage accumulated at the 100ft road at the Sherpur area here, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney had the entire place cleaned within 24 hours of taking notice of the video. The open dumping ground after the clearing drive. (HT Photo)

In the video doing rounds locally on social media, people can be seen complaining about the garbage being dumped at the site. People can also be seen pointing to a dumping spot nearby, but instead say that the garbage was being thrown out in the open.

Locals complained that the arising stench made it impossible for them to live there, besides the constant risk of various diseases. They also claimed that dyeing factories also dumped their waste at the spot.

Sharing the pictures after the cleaning drive, the DC’s office said on X (formerly Twitter), “After we saw a video on social media that a 100ft road in Sherpur area has been encroached upon by disposal of solid waste, DC-cum-Commissioner MC Ldh @sawhney_sakshi took the matter seriously with concerned officials & it was cleared within 24hours.”

DC Sawhney, who also holds the charge of municipal commissioner at present, said, “I don’t know (who used to dump garbage there) but I had it cleaned up.”

“Garbage is not to be accumulated at that point. Sanitary inspector is checking daily after the cleaning,” she added.