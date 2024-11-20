Death row convict Rajoana calls for Sikh unity to fight ‘conspiracy’

Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the case of the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, on Wednesday urged Sikhs to unite and strengthen their organisations for the survival of the community. Balwant Singh Rajoana (centre), a death row convict in the Beant Singh assassination case, attending the prayer meet of his brother, Kulwant Singh, at a gurdwara in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The high court granted him a three-hour parole to attend the ceremony. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the bhog (prayer meet) of his brother Kulwant Singh at a gurdwara in his native village of Rajoana Kalan in Ludhiana district, the Babbar Khalsa International sympathiser said that Sikh organisations had weakened due to internal politics and external conspiracies.

Rajoana, who is in jail since his arrest in December 1995, was brought to his native village after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him parole for three hours to attend the prayer meet following Kulwant Singh’s death on November 4.

He is seeking the commutation of his death sentence on the grounds of “extraordinary and inordinate delay” in deciding his mercy petition by the President. The plea is being heard in the Supreme Court, with the next hearing on November 25.

Addressing attendees, Rajoana said, “If there were no organisations like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Sikh kaum (community) would be much weaker. It is time to strengthen such institutions for our survival.” He said that internal politics had undermined these organisations.

He alleged a conspiracy by the central government, saying, “The Centre conspired against Sikhs by sending tanks and the army to Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and killing Sikh youngsters. Now, they have kept me in the ‘fansi chakki’ (death row cell) for 18 years, following the same conspiracy.”

On his trial and conviction, he said, “I confessed to committing the crime in court, but even then, the trial took 12 years, and I was sentenced to capital punishment. Yet, I harbour no animosity towards anyone.”

He criticised those who initially supported him but later turned against him, saying, “People who promised to honor us with gold for completing our task, threw stones at us after our conviction.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami praised Rajoana for his services to the Sikh community, saying, “Had Rajoana not fought for the panth, the situation for Sikhs would have been far worse.”

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh questioned the disparity in granting parole, highlighting that while Rajoana received only three hours to attend his brother’s bhog, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted of serious crimes, including rape and murder, has been granted parole multiple times.

Former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia expressed hope that the court would release Rajoana. “We pray for his release so he can serve his family and the Sikh panth. We also urge everyone to include prayers for Bandi Sikhs (imprisoned Sikhs) in their daily prayers,” he said. The prayer meet was also attended by Sikh leaders and politicians, including Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, former minister Mahesinder Singh Grewal, and SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema among others.