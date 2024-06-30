Debt rising, AAP using funds for personal gains, alleges Cong

Formally launching its campaign for the Jalandhar West by-election, the Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for the rising debt, accusing its leaders of using money for their personal gains and funding their poll campaigns elsewhere. Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa and Charanjit Singh Channi at an event in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT photo)

In a workers’ meeting in Jalandhar, top leaders of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) asked the party members to make collective efforts to ensure victory of party candidate Surinder Kaur.

PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said leaders and workers were asked to rebuke the defectors from opposition parties, just like they did in the recent Lok Sabha elections. “With the huge support being shown during the meeting, the Congress flag is set to soar high in the Jalandhar West constituency seat. People are ready to show the door to the BJP and AAP for anti-Punjab politics,” he said while mentioning that the Congress stood for inclusivity and democracy.

Congress leaders targeted AAP over the increasing debt, alleging misuse of funds for personal and party activities rather than the welfare of Punjab. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Punjab has been ruined under the AAP. The ever-increasing debt is being used only for personal gains and to fund AAP’s election campaigns elsewhere. “

Former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi said, “The Congress is the only hope of Punjab as its leaders are raising the voice of the state people even in the Lok Sabha. It is time for the Congress to take control of the situation.”

Reacting to the allegations, AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP, are upset over the emphatic response AAP has been getting for the bypoll. “We are not bothered about what these parties are saying. Our focus is only to intensify our campaign in the coming days,” he added.

The bypoll was necessitated after former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, now BJP nominee, resigned from the state assembly before the Lok Sabha elections.