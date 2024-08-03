Decade-highest 27 heatwave days in Punjab this year: IMD

Punjab has recorded 27 heatwave days this year, the highest in the past 10 years. The data was revealed by Union minister of state for earth sciences Dr Jitender Singh in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament. Punjab has recorded 27 heatwave days this year, the highest in the past 10 years. (HT File)

The state had witnessed 22 heatwave days in 2022 and just seven in 2023. As per the country’s nodal weather agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave is when maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions.

As per the IMD, Punjab witnessed 12 heatwave days in May and 15 in June, thereby making this summer one of the hottest seasons ever. The MeT stated that Punjab witnessed the first spell of heatwave between May 16 and June 5 with the peak between May 20 and 31. The second spell was between June 7 and 20.

This year, the northwest region (including Punjab) recorded the highest maximum temperature and the second highest minimum temperature in June since 1901.

Also June saw Punjab receiving 46% less rainfall than the long period average (LPA) this year, obviously owing to the higher number of heatwave days.

Surender Pal, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said, “El Nino conditions prevailed during the most part of the summer resulting in a high number of heatwave days. Besides, there were no strong western disturbances (WD), which usually bring cooler winds in May and June. These were the immediate reasons behind this year’s high number of heatwave days in Punjab. However, it is the climate change that is responsible for the rise in the extreme weather events.”