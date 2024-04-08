 Dedicated to broader alliance: PDP on NC-Congress finalising seat sharing - Hindustan Times
Dedicated to broader alliance: PDP on NC-Congress finalising seat sharing

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 09, 2024 05:32 AM IST

PDP spokesperson Rafeeq Ahmad Rather termed the NC and Congress alliance on six seats as “their issue”

After the Congress and the National Conference on Monday left out Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while announcing the Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing pact for J&K and Ladakh, the PDP said that it was committed to broader alliance in the interest of people and country.

Rather, however, said that the support of PDP should not be attributed to any weakness. “We have declared to fight on three Valley seats and we will fight to win.” (HT File)
Announcing the seat-sharing for J&K and Ladakh in a joint press conference at New Delhi, the Congress and the NC announced that they would contest on three seats each, the NC on three seats in Valley and the Congress on two seats in Jammu and the Ladakh seat.

PDP spokesperson Rafeeq Ahmad Rather termed the NC and Congress alliance on six seats as “their issue”.

“ If they (Congress) want to alliance with NC only, we don’t have any issues. We are committed to the broader alliance in the interest of the people and country. We will continue to contribute in strengthening the purposeful alliance to keep communal and divisive forces at bay,” he said.

Rather, however, said that the support of PDP should not be attributed to any weakness. “We have declared to fight on three Valley seats and we will fight to win.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dedicated to broader alliance: PDP on NC-Congress finalising seat sharing
