Defacement of Verka underpass: Ludhiana MC for FIR

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Ludhiana MC officials have issued strict warning to the residents, conveying that similar action would be taken against defacement of public property in future too

Taking a tough stance over defacement of public property, the municipal corporation (MC) has recommended lodging an FIR against unidentified persons for the defacement of Verka underpass on Southern Bypass.

The defaced public and private walls on the Southern Bypass road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In a recommendation sent to the station house officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar police station, the civic body officials have recommended lodging an FIR in the case under the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997. The civic body has sought strict legal action against the violators.

MC officials stated that some unidentified persons had defaced the Verka underpass walls with derogatory remarks/vulgar language. After the matter came to the knowledge of officials, corrective steps were taken and an FIR has been recommended against the unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, MC officials have issued strict warning to the residents, conveying that similar action would be taken against defacement of public property in future too.

Officials further appealed to the residents to stop defacing public property and spread awareness regarding the same for the betterment of the society at large.

