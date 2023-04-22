Rajnath calls up Sukhbir, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal’s health

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and then Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal with defence minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh at a function in Fatehgarh Sahib in 2016. (HT file photo)

Parkash Singh Badal, 95, is a five-time chief minister of the state. He was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In his phone conversation with Sukhbir, the defence minister wished speedy recovery to Parkash Singh Badal.

“Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and enquired about the health of former chief minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Parkash Singh Badal’s condition continues to be stable in the ICU, hospital sources said.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah had also tweeted his wishes for a speedy recovery of the former chief minister.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had been a long-time member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and was part of the Parkash Singh Badal-led government in Punjab till the SAD opted out over differences over the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws in 2020 that were later withdrawn.