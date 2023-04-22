Jalandhar bypoll: AAP defrauded Dalits in Punjab, says SAD’s Dr Sukhi

SAD-BSP joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to explain why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had defrauded Dalits by keeping them out of the ambit in both the political and administrative spheres. Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here along with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the SAD-BSP joint candidate said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised that the party would appoint a Dalit deputy chief minister in case it was elected to power. “It, however, did not find even a single Dalit eligible for the post,” he said.

Dr Sukhi said immediately after coming to power, the AAP government sent seven persons to the Rajya Sabha but did not nominate a single Dalit to the Upper House. He also cited how the chief minister’s office had through an affidavit in the high court stated that Scheduled Caste candidates were not efficient and not suitable to be appointed as law officers in Punjab.

Dr Sukhi also detailed how the reservation policy was not being followed by the AAP government.