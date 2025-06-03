Delay in Panchayat polls blocking devp funds: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an apex body of sarpanches and panches on Monday expressed concern over the prolonged delay in holding panchayat polls in the union territory, while pointing out that more than a year has passed since the dissolution of panchayats on January 9, 2024. AJKPC president Anil Sharma said that failure to conduct elections within one year of dissolution has resulted in blockage of funds meant for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). (File)

In an appeal to the UT administration, AJKPC president Anil Sharma, during a press conference, called for an immediate action to restore grassroots democracy and unlock developmental funds meant for rural areas.

Sharma said that failure to conduct elections within one year of dissolution has resulted in blockage of funds meant for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). These funds, he stressed, are vital for the execution of key development projects across rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had hoped that once assembly elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, the panchayat polls would follow. Unfortunately, that has not happened,” the leader said.

He regretted that rural development has been severely impacted due to the absence of elected panchayat bodies. Projects related to roads, electricity, drinking water supply, and ration distribution have reportedly slowed down or come to a complete halt in many areas.

He also reminded the government of its longstanding demand for the establishment of a state election commission (SEC) that is independent of political influence and capable of conducting elections on time.

“We fought for the establishment of a SEC so that the people are not dependent on political parties for the conduct of elections. However things are not moving in right directions as elections are getting delayed,” the AJKPC leader said.

He has urged the administration to not delay further, and to set a clear timeline for both panchayat and block development council (BDC) elections. The delay, they warned, is not only a setback to democratic governance, but also a major roadblock to rural development and delivery of essential services.

The AJKPC leader has said that the dissolution of Panchayats, and the delay in fresh elections, has left a democratic vacuum at the village level.

“Elections are not a formality—they are a necessity. Without them, rural governance is paralysed, and the common man suffers,” he said.