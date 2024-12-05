{Delhi march today} Prohibitory orders clamped in Ambala, farmers unfazed

Blurb: A group of 101 farmers will start their march on foot from Shambhu, Ambala SP says won’t allow them to enter Haryana Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and others at Shambhu border, a day before commencement 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala on Thursday. (PTI)

Undeterred by the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning gatherings of five or more unauthorised people by Ambala police, and heavy deployment of police at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border, protesting farmer unions said they were determined to march to the national capital on Friday for their long-pending demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

This will be the third attempt by the protesting farmer unions to march to the national capital in the past 10 months. The first two attempts were made on February 13 and 21 resulting in clashes between police and farmers.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmers have decided to march towards the Capital on foot instead of tractor-trailers. The march will start at 1pm on Friday after paying homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day from the Shambhu border.

Led by various farmer leaders, a group of 101 farmers, or “marjeevdas” (who is ready to sacrifice their lives), as they will be called, will make an attempt from Shambhu to cross over to Haryana side on Friday afternoon despite the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in Ambala — a few meters from the protest site. The Ambala district magistrate has also prohibited any procession on foot, vehicles or through any other mode.

The Ambala administration had already communicated to the farmer unions to seek approval from the Delhi Police for a designated place to protest in the national capital. The Ambala administration on Wednesday said they won’t allow farmers to enter Haryana until Delhi Police designates them a place in the national capital.

When asked about seeking approval from the Delhi Police, farmer leader Guramneet Mangat said they had earlier applied for a designated place to protest in February, but there was no response from the Delhi Police. “Our earlier application has not been rejected or accepted by the Delhi Police. Therefore, there is no point of applying afresh,” said Mangat.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the question of applying for a designated protest site in the national capital comes only when they would reach the Delhi border.

Pandher said farmers will carry handkerchiefs with them to avoid teargas shells. Farmers will also carry a small packet of salt and water bottle to minimise the impact of teargas.

The precautionary measures are being taken by farmers as the police and paramilitary forces had used teargases shells to stop farmers from moving forward in their last two attempts.

Besides, a rescue team equipped with wet jute bags will be accompanying farmers to neutralise the impact of teargas shells fired at them.

Addressing a press conference at Shambhu on Thursday, Pandher said: “It will be a moral victory for the farmers if the Haryana and Union governments don’t allow us to march even on foot.”

He said they were open for talks with the Union government if they receive an invite.

Talking about the security arrangements by Haryana Police to stop farmers from marching toward the national capital, Pandher said: “Shambhu border looks like an international border and we as the enemy. Looking at the security arrangements, I don’t think they (Haryana Police) will allow even a bird to cross the border point. This is highly condemnable. We are citizens of this country, and we should be allowed to peacefully march to the national capital.”

At Khanauri border, the second protest site, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal’s fast-unto-death entered 10th day, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed at Shambhu on Thursday. Since morning, government officials from Punjab and Haryana tried to convince farmers to take back their call.

Farmers were seen packing their bags on the eve of Delhi march in the makeshift tractor-cum-homes lined up in the 1km stretch on the highway at Shambhu.

Pandher said farmers will cover a distance of 10-15 kilometres a day.

Farmer Balwinder Singh, 47, a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) and resident of Karnal district, who is part of the first jatha (group) said: “I will hold the Tricolour in my hand and march peacefully. We know that they (police) will use every possible force to stop us, but we will not get provoked and attack them.”

Octogenarian farmer leader and chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Surjit Singh Phul, who is also part of the first group, said that as the Haryana authorities’ ramp-up their arrangements, his colleagues are ready to face “any consequences.”

On the other side of barricades, officials of the Haryana Police and paramilitary forces met and reviewed security arrangements.

Ambala deputy commissioner Parth Gupta in his prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS said that they have inputs that the protesters may gherao Parliament or camp permanently on the doors of the national capital.

After the meeting, Ambala superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said that they have elaborate arrangements at the site and farmers won’t be allowed to move forward.