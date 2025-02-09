Delhi people pushed ‘AAPda’ govt out of power: Haryana CM Saini

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the voters of the national capital have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pushed the “AAPda (disaster)” government out of power. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini eating jalebi with former minister Subhash Sudha in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The CM was in Kurukshetra to offer prayers at Gita Sthal Jyotisar on the BJP’s victory in Delhi. Saini was one of the star campaigners in the election and addressed several rallies, road shows and corner meetings to seek votes for the party candidates.

Speaking to the media, he said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal never cared about the people of Delhi, but only himself.

“People of Delhi have faced the atrocities for the last 10 years and today, they’re free of that disaster government. They have shown faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Saini, who was the face of the party’s campaign against Kejriwal’s claim of Haryana mixing “poison” in Yamuna, also cornered the AAP leader on the issue.

“To hide his shortcomings, he blamed Haryana, his land. Kejriwal tried to tarnish the name of Haryana. Haryanvis can’t do this. They can’t mix poison in water and serve to their people...Congress and Kejriwal were both aligned and shared the same ideologies,” the CM added.

He said Haryana was already providing clean water to the citizens of Delhi and now the government will work towards making Delhi’s water clean. For this, Saini said necessary arrangements will be made under the leadership of the PM and the BJP government will uplift the poor, as well as implement public welfare policies for every section.

“The people of Delhi were deprived of good education, adequate and clean water as well as basic facilities for the last 10 years. People were not getting good treatment facilities and children were not being provided good education,” he said.

Former minister of state Subhash Sudha, BJP district president Sushil Rana, BJP senior leader Jai Bhagwan Sharma DD and others were present.

Haryana leaders played crucial role in Delhi’s victory: Khattar

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Karnal to chair a party meeting, also spoke on the results. He said the central leadership led by the PM unitedly made efforts to ensure the ouster of the AAP government in Delhi.

“Several senior leaders, particularly from Haryana, gave their 100%. It was already resolved that Kejriwal had to be pushed out of power. Delhi choosing the BJP over Kejriwal sends a big message to the country,” Khattar said.

The former CM, who was also one of the star campaigners for the party, also criticised Kejriwal while referring to his “poison in Yamuna” remark.

“He was always involved in cheap politics and broke every level of lies. He blamed Haryana for mixing poison in Yamuna. This was highly unacceptable. By saying this, he took sin over himself and insulted the people of both states, which led to his ouster,” Khattar added.