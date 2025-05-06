Demand of probe into death of 23-yr-old man intensifies in Kulgam

Demand to probe the mysterious death of a 23-year-old youth Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, after his body was recovered from a stream in Kulgam on Sunday, has intensified in J&K . There are allegations that the deceased was picked by security forces earlier with respect to a militancy case. A day after demanding a probe, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also sought compensation for his family. (File)

Though the police are yet to issue a formal statement, police sources have claimed that Magray was leading a team of security forces to a militant hideout when he jumped into the stream in Kulgam to escape but was swept away. “During interrogation the person...agreed to lead security forces to a hideout. On May 4 morning, while leading a joint team of police and army to raid the spot, the man tried to escape and jumped into the Vishwa River. But he was swept away by the strong current and drowned,” the police sources claimed.

However, there has been a widespread demand for a probe into the incident.

A day after demanding a probe, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also sought compensation for his family. “ The family of the slain Bandipora youth and Imtiyaz’s are very poor. Till the time there is inquiry, compensation should be provided to these families. This is my request ( to the LG),” she said.

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone said that the death of Imtiaz Ahmed Magrey has raised suspicions. “It is imperative that the death be investigated. The family’s claim needs to be taken into account. There is a pressing need for the government to reiterate in deeds and words and in an unambiguous tone, that the sanctity of human life is supreme,” he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also demanded a thorough investigation. “All available reports suggest that the death of this youth is mysterious; therefore, it demands a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this incident,” he said.

Earlier, National Conference member parliament Ruhullah Mehdi said that Magray was returned to his family lifeless days after he was picked up by security forces. “This follows disturbing allegations by family members of those who were recently killed in Kupwara and Bandipora, raising serious questions about the pattern of abuse,” he said.

J&K’s social welfare Minister Sakina Itoo visited the family of Magray in Kulgam. She demanded a judicial probe into the death.

CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami said that the mysterious death of Magray has raised serious questions with his family alleging that he was picked up by the forces a few days earlier. “The incident calls for a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the youth’s death,” he said