Demanding Kejriwal’s release, AAP supporters protest outside DC office in Ludhiana
In response to the recent arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, party workers and leaders from various constituencies in Ludhiana staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Ferozepur Road on Sunday.
The protesters sat on a hunger strike for six hours from 11am to 5pm, demanding “justice for Kejriwal”.
The demonstrators demanded the immediate release of Kejriwal.
They also termed the Delhi chief minister’s arrest an “assault on the freedom of expression”.
One of the protesters said, “In a democracy, transparency and fairness is of utmost importance. The rule of law must be upheld, and the rights of leaders of rival parties must be protected.”