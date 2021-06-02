Denied surgery, patient drags PGIMER to court

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to take steps to immediately operate upon a city resident to “save his life”.

The high court acted on the plea of Manimajra resident Bhupender Beniwal, who had sought directions to the PGIMER to operate upon his nephew Saksham Bishnoi, a kidney patient. He had claimed that in case the surgical intervention is not done, he would face acute kidney infection, which in all probability would result in kidney damage. This is apparently the first of its kind incident reported during the Covid-19 outbreak, wherein a family approached court seeking directions for treatment.

The court was told that Saksham, 22, had developed the problem in April and the PGIMER fixed the date for surgery on April 26. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 and the surgery could not be conducted. After completion of the quarantine period, the patient was taken to the PGIMER again in May, but the hospital “arbitrarily” refused to conduct the operation, citing Covid-19 restrictions, the court was told.

The petitioner added that earlier the surgery date was fixed by the hospital noting Saksham’s critical condition, and Covid restrictions were already in place even then. Now that he has recovered fully, he would require the surgical intervention as has already been opined by the treating surgeon, the Manimajra resident pleaded.

The PGIMER had told court that certain protocols are to be followed before conducting the surgery, and in case the patient comes to the emergency, he would be examined and assessment for his admission for surgery would be conducted.

The court while fixing the matter for Wednesday for hearing told the PGIMER that if the patient tests negative for Covid-19, the surgery be slated as soon as possible. “It is a sanguine hope that every attempt would be made to save the petitioner’s nephew from any harassment,” the court said.