India-WI first T20I: High-octane contest likely at Lucknow’s Ekana stadium

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to host a T20 International as India take on the West Indies in the opening match of a five-match series on Tuesday. Hard-hitting opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a practice session in Lucknow’s Ekana stadium on October 5. (HT photo)

The occasion has sparked palpable excitement among cricket fans in the city, with supporters eager to witness a high-octane clash featuring some of India’s most explosive young talent.

The stadium, known for its modern facilities and large seating capacity, is expected to be packed with enthusiastic fans waving tricolours and chanting slogans in support of Team India. Local supporters have been buying tickets in large numbers, with many camping outside the venue in anticipation of the series opener.

All eyes will be on hard-hitting opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Alongside him, T20 world No 1 batter Abhishek Sharma is set to feature, adding further firepower to India’s top order. The duo represents the new generation of Indian cricketers—aggressive, technically sound, and unafraid of big moments. Their potential partnership at the top could set the tone for India’s innings against the West Indies side known for its own power hitters.

India’s record against the West Indies in Lucknow adds to the anticipation. In their only previous T20I encounter at this venue—in November 2018—India secured a commanding 71-run victory. Fans hope for a similar dominant display as the team looks to begin the series on a high note.

India’s bowling coach Morné Morkel on Monday said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to spend more time with the team even if he is not playing. Sooryavanshi was part of the Asian Games gold medal winning Indian team and played all the matches but failed to fire.

“Yeah, I mean, we all know the talent of Vaibhav. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. And if he’s not getting that game time, he’s still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience,” Morkel said.

“And I think with him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking to guys, or just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings, will be key for him,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“If any young player gets game time or if that game time is a little limited, it’s still our job to make sure that these guys learn, grow and ask questions,” Morkel added.