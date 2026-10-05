‘Saudi airspace unsafe’: Houthis issue warning for civilian flights amid Yemen govt's offensive

The Iran-backed Houthis issued a warning on Monday, saying the Saudi airspace was “unsafe” for civilian flights, in a statement published by Saba, Yemen's official state news agency. The Houthis have also been attacking neighbouring Saudi Arabia since the unravelling of the truce. (REUTERS)

This came after the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had joined a counter-offensive against the Houthis, which was launched by Yemen's internationally recognised government to retake parts of the country under the rebels' control.

In a statement published by Saba, the Houthis' HOCC agency said Saudi airspace "is not safe" and “will be the theatre of operations of our armed forces,” AFP reported. The Saudi-Houthi conflict flared up in July after a 2022 truce unravelled. The foes have traded strikes since the Houthis seized all of Yemen's Red Sea coast and took control of the Bab al-Mandab strait in a lightning offensive last month.

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However, the warning issued by the Houthis' agency that liaises with airlines provided exceptions for the airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Yemen, Saudi Arabia attack Houthi targets, conduct over 1,000 strikes Yemen's military, backed by 100 Saudi jets, began attacks on Houthi targets as they launched a counteroffensive to recapture territory held by the group in Yemen, including the Capital Sanaa.

The Yemeni military said it had carried out over 1,000 strikes, AFP reported. This comes after the Houthi rebels said they had seized more territory in the southwestern part of Yemen, including the town of Turbah, on Sunday. The Houthis have also been attacking neighbouring Saudi Arabia since the unravelling of the truce, and have declared a maritime blockade on its ships.

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Yemen govt forces say secured control of Bab el-Mandeb Strait Meanwhile, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have secured effective control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Yemen's information minister Moammar al-Eryani told Reuters news agency on Monday.

According to the minister, the Yemeni forces advanced rapidly along the coast, backed by Saudi air support, to seize key positions in the Dhubab area, located on the narrowest point of the strait. The waterway was vital, particularly for Saudi oil exports, given the closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the West Asia conflict in February earlier this year.

Eryani said the Yemeni military had taken control of the Dhubab strip and cut off remaining Houthi forces in the area. However, another government source told Reuters that fighting at a military base near the strait continues. The Houthis have, however, denied that the Yemeni military has made any gains.